Signs Of New Algal Bloom In Indian River Lagoon

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 26, 2016 at 3:44 PM EDT
Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Weeks after a massive fish die off in the Indian River Lagoon, there are signs of a new algal bloom. Scientists think the fish kill last month was linked to the collapse of an algal bloom.

Kevin Johnson, associate professor of oceanography at Florida Institute of Technology, said the most recent sampling last week shows water clarity has gotten worse in some parts of the lagoon.

“The water column’s getting clearer in Cocoa North, but the water column is getting cloudier again in Mosquito lagoon, and so this can give you some indication of where there may be algal blooms and most likely algal blooms coming on again,” said Johnson.

"Now whether we’re going to call it a harmful algal bloom surging again, I think that our next sampling in two weeks will tell us that,” he said.

Volunteers hauled about 65,000 pounds of dead fish out of the lagoon last month.

 

Matthew Peddie
