Fishkind Conversations: New Housing Data And Why It Matters, Especially In Florida

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 26, 2016 at 8:41 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Housing market data were the big economic news last week. 90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind walks us through the numbers, but first, he takes a look at what those numbers tell us and why housing markets are important to the economic outlook in general and particularly in Florida.

Hank's Highlights:


  • Residential construction is a larger part of our economy in Florida.  Even more importantly, the health of housing markets is an important driver for our population growth, because people often have to sell their existing home before they can move to Florida. This is especially true for retirees.

  • In Florida, the volume of existing home sales has been essentially flat for the last 18 months, about the same as across the nation.  However, prices increased a bit faster in Florida with the median price for a single-family home up 10% compared to last year.

  • As this year progresses, it seems sales activity will improve substantially as job growth continues, wage gains accelerate, and population growth remains strong in Florida.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
