Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds: Tiny Desk Concert

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds' punchy horn section, bluesy vocals and uniquely transformative harmonica solos instantly demand attention. Their obvious joy in playing music together is contagious, and they brought the party to Bob Boilen's desk in a big way.

The seven-piece band, named for the pigeons of New York's Penn Station, is made up of both friends and family. Arleigh Kincheloe (nicknamed Sister Sparrow) leads with her explosive vocals. Her brother, Jackson Kincheloe, makes his harmonicas sound like an organ one moment and a screeching guitar the next; he brought a collection of 48. Sasha Brown (guitar), Josh Myers (bass), Dan Boyden (drums), Phil Rodriguez (trumpet) and Brian Graham (baritone sax) round out the dynamic septet, which just released its first live album, Fowl Play.

Set List

"Sugar"

"Catch Me If You Can"

"Mama Knows"



Credits

Producers: Josh Rogosin, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame, Nick Michaels; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

