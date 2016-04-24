Orlando Pride Crowd Breaks Record

The crowd at this weekend’s game has taken the National Women’s Soccer League to a new level, said Orlando Pride's head coach. The Pride beat the Houston Dash before a record-setting crowd.

There were 23,403 fans packed into the Citrus Bowl to watch the Pride clinch their first win of the season, smashing the league’s attendance record. Head coach Tom Sermanni said it wasn’t just about how many people were watching the game, but about their passion and support.

On scoring the third goal, forward Alex Morgan said scoring in front of the crowd is something she’ll always remember. . Morgan played on the U.S. women’s national team, and was US Soccer Female Athlete of the Year in 2012.

The Pride’s next home game is May 8th against Seattle.