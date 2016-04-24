© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Kicking Rockets To The Curb?

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 24, 2016 at 9:32 PM EDT
skyline

Every space exploration mission begins with a countdown. The clock hits zero, the rocket launches and heads to space.

Rockets are big. They need to be. They’ve got to hold a massive amount of fuel to produce enough thrust to escape Earth’s gravity. And there’s the potential that something could go wrong.

But What if we could get rid of rockets all together? Is there an alternative?

The documentary “Sky Line” explores one alternative: an elevator into space.

It’s an idea as old as the Tower of Babel and imagined by science fiction writers like Arthur C. Clark.

Director Miguel Drake-McLaughlin follows a few pioneering engineers who are taking the idea from the book to the real world. He joins the podcast from his office in New York to talk about the documentary

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
