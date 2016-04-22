Spotlight: "The Rebirth" Of Opera In Orlando

This weekend Opera Orlando holds its inaugural production- Mozart’s Impresario and Poulenc’s Les Mamelles de Tiresias at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Opera Orlando, formerly Florida Opera Theater, calls this “The Boisterous Rebirth For Opera in Orlando.”

"We felt it was time to put opera back in Orlando full throttle as it were, to put the name Orlando back in the title and to commit ourselves year-round to opera," said Executive and Artistic Director Gabriel Preisser.

Preisser said the organization is trying to reach young and new audiences through performances in an intimate space, some special effects and collaborations with other central Florida artists.

"Our new mission is to make opera accessible, relevant, innovative and exhilarating," said Preisser.

