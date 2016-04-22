© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mayor Teresa Jacobs Gives State Of Orange County Address

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 22, 2016 at 10:20 AM EDT
Infrastructure improvements and transportation upgrades took center stage at Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs’ "State of the County" address today.

Jacobs touted the progress of SunRail since its launch in 2014, and said the commuter train should stretch through Central Florida and connect to the Orlando International Airport by 2020.

She had encouraging words for Florida Department of Transportation officials and their work on the ongoing I-4 Ultimate construction project.

“Their progress is amazing," she said. "Not only are staggered construction schedules allowing the interstate to remain open for business, the creativity and the beauty of the overall design will be a treasure for generations to come.”

Jacobs said she has recently formed a group to pursue funding for a project called “Beyond the Ultimate,” which would extend I-4 upgrades north into Volusia County and south into Polk.

She also announced programs aimed at addressing the area’s problems, like homelessness and heroin addiction.

"In addition to these tremendous investments in infrastructure and innovation, we are equally focused on our most important work: caring for our citizens in need, especially our most vulnerable," she said. "Together, we’ve made tremendous strides in impacting homelessness. But our at-risk families remain a very difficult challenge."

Jacobs announced more than $2 million in affordable family apartments and housing-first projects.

She said programs are also in the works to address the area’s heroin epidemic.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
