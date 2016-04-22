Intersection: Friday News Round Table

Gwen Graham says she’s ‘seriously considering’ a run for Governor in 2018. The congresswoman from North Florida says Floridians are hungry for new leadership. Is the state government dysfunctional as Graham says? Has the Florida Democratic party found a viable candidate?

Brevard County dog owners at least some of them want to bring their dogs to the beach. Pooch owners should your pets have the right to play in the surf alongside you? Or are you a beach user worried about turtle nests or stepping in a pile of dog doo doo?

University researchers are studying technology that would enhance surveillance camera footage. They say it could help eliminate bias but are some things better left to the human eye?

And DeBary votes to sue its mayor. Clint Johnson is planning a high profile raft trip from Cuba back to Florida but he’s being deluged with legal problems at home. Why’s the city suing its mayor?