Bethune-Cookman University Unveils New Dorms

By Renata Sago
Published April 22, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT
The Thomas and Joyce Hanks Moorehead Residential Life Center will house 600 students. Photo: Renata Sago.
Bethune-Cookman University's newest addition to campus, a residence hall, is now open. It is one way officials plan to keep students safe after a rash of off-campus shootings in the past year. Ten Bethune-Cookman University students were shot and three more killed in incidents since last February. All three deaths happened off campus and included house parties that police say involved Daytona Beach locals with criminal records. Bethune-Cookman officials say it is hard to control what is happening off campus, so they are hoping that building more structures on campus will keep students safe.

The Thomas and Joyce Hanks Moorehead Residential Life Center will house 600 students. The state-of-the-art facility has lounges and workout space. In phase two of the project, Bethune-Cookman University will add rooms to accommodate 700 more students. Bonisha Townsend-Porter, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, says students in Bethune Cookman's sponsored off-campus housing will be moved back onto campus. Many of the rooms will go to new enrollees as the school expands.

