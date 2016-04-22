© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
AUDIO: DeBary Mayor Responds To Open Records Controversy

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 22, 2016 at 6:30 AM EDT
DeBary City Council votes to sue Mayor Clint Johnson over public records request. Photo: File
The city of DeBary is suing its own mayor. The city wants Clint Johnson to turn over surveys and receipts relating to a state of the city address.

Johnson has fired back, calling claims against him ridiculous and throwing out words like terrorist and extortion.

"Everybody likes this idea of the political outsider," Johnson said. "They like somebody who will come in and buck the system or shake things up. That process isn’t easy. I’m a shining example of what it would look like to have a Donald Trump president, because this is what it takes to fight something that is so big, so established as a governmental system, so I’m proud of what I’m doing. I consider it a validation."

The mayor called into Intersection Friday to address the lawsuit, and the allegations he's not operating under the Sunshine laws. He is live at the 4 minute mark in the audio at the top of the page.

 

