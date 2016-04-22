AUDIO: DeBary Mayor Responds To Open Records Controversy

The city of DeBary is suing its own mayor. The city wants Clint Johnson to turn over surveys and receipts relating to a state of the city address.

Johnson has fired back, calling claims against him ridiculous and throwing out words like terrorist and extortion.

"Everybody likes this idea of the political outsider," Johnson said. "They like somebody who will come in and buck the system or shake things up. That process isn’t easy. I’m a shining example of what it would look like to have a Donald Trump president, because this is what it takes to fight something that is so big, so established as a governmental system, so I’m proud of what I’m doing. I consider it a validation."

