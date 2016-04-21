© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF Team Tries To Simplify Research

By Radio Intern
Published April 21, 2016 at 12:17 PM EDT
Credit: www.knowtro.com
Searching through a myriad of research papers just got a lot easier thanks to a University of Central Florida research team.

The team designed a website  called Knowtro that uses crowd sourcing to summarize academic research articles and make them easier to read.

Shannon Taylor, an assistant professor at UCF working on the project says even though the research is digital, there’s still a human aspect to the project:

"Well academic research is available all over the place online and it’s, you can access it on different websites and that’s what we do we go and read the pdfs the articles themselves and distill this down into more understandable terms for everyday users."

The service also displays related research so users can explore a topic in depth.

The beta version of Knowtro is free with plans to add a subscription service in the future.

