DeBary Votes To Sue Its Mayor Over Public Records Requests

The DeBary City Council voted 4 - 0 to sue the mayor for unfilled public records requests. At a special meeting Wednesday night they repeatedly asked Mayor Clint Johnson for surveys taken for the Mayor's Mailbox, and financial documents related to a State of the City flier Johnson published and sold advertising in.

When asked about financial documents for the flier, Johnson told the council to check with Eastwood Marketing. But according to the state-run registry of businesses, Johnson is Eastwood Marketing.

Johnson was asked after the meeting if he would step down as mayor.

"No, I'm not going to do that to the residents, I owe it to all the voters who put me in office,” said Johnson. “I got a job to do and all these ridiculous claims aren't going to stop me from doing it."

During the heated session, Johnson threw out the words "terrorists" and "extortion." He told the council that he has turned in all of the requested documents and has nothing left to turn in.

The DeBary City Council also voted to file an ethics complaint against the mayor.