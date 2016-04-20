© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Citrus Bowl Officials Eye NFL Pro Bowl

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 20, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
pro_bowl_logo_2012

The NFL’s Pro Bowl might be making a stop in Orlando. The Citrus Bowl is interested in hosting the yearly match up.

In a statement to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Citrus Sports officials say they’ve submitted a proposal to host the all-star football game for three years – staring in 2017.

The Pro Bowl is an exhibition game, with fans voting on the best players from the season to play. For the better part of three-decades, it’s been held in Honolulu.

Orange County Teresa Jacobs said in a statement the county is currently re-evaluating the use of the Tourism Development Tax to bring events like this to Central Florida.

"I am confident that once that effort is concluded," said Jacobs, "we will be able to compete to bring this marquee event to our community.”

An NFL spokesperson told the Associated Press that multiple cities are interested in hosting the event.

Officials from Florida Citrus Sports declined comment on ongoing negotiations or details of our business dealings.

