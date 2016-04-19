© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tilikum's Health Improving After A Few "Rough Days"

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 19, 2016 at 9:16 AM EDT
Tilikum has been at Sea World for 23 years. Photo: Sea World

Sea World says Tilikum is improving after taking a bit of a turn for the worse last week.

Tilikum is the whale connected to the death of a Sea World trainer back in 2010.

In a statement, Sea World said Tilikum’s appetite and energy started coming back over the weekend after a few "rough days."

SeaWorld’s director of animal training said Tilikum is “in the medical pool where trainers, care staff and veterinarians can monitor him around the clock.” She said she is cautiously optimistic that he will continue to improve.

Back in early March, Sea World announced they were treating Tilikum for a bacterial infection in his lungs.

Tilikum is a subject of the documentary “Blackfish,” critical of captive whales.

Trainer Dawn Brancheau was killed in 2010 when Tilikum pulled her into the water.

Central Florida NewsSea Worldtilikum
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
