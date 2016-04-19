Tilikum's Health Improving After A Few "Rough Days"

Sea World says Tilikum is improving after taking a bit of a turn for the worse last week.

Tilikum is the whale connected to the death of a Sea World trainer back in 2010.

In a statement, Sea World said Tilikum’s appetite and energy started coming back over the weekend after a few "rough days."

SeaWorld’s director of animal training said Tilikum is “in the medical pool where trainers, care staff and veterinarians can monitor him around the clock.” She said she is cautiously optimistic that he will continue to improve.

Back in early March, Sea World announced they were treating Tilikum for a bacterial infection in his lungs.

Tilikum is a subject of the documentary “Blackfish,” critical of captive whales.

Trainer Dawn Brancheau was killed in 2010 when Tilikum pulled her into the water.