Orlando's Burgeoning Tech Scene

By Catherine Welch
Published April 19, 2016 at 5:07 AM EDT
TROBO on "Shark Tank" Photo: TROBO
Orlando tech week is in full swing, with an emphasis on the future of tech in the City Beautiful.

The Orlando Tech Association spent the past five years building a growing community of collaboration in the tech industry and we’ll look back with Executive Director Orrett Davis.

And, from the Orlando tech hub to the Shark Tank: a local start-up took their STEM-teaching stuffed robot to the investment television show. How TROBO went from the white-board to the toy-box.

Finally, the Melrose Center at the Orange County Library’s Downtown location is making high-tech tools accessible to anyone with a library card. Intersection’s Brendan Byrne explores all the offerings including a 3D printer and state-of-the-art recording studio.

 

Catherine Welch
