Orlando's Burgeoning Tech Scene
Orlando tech week is in full swing, with an emphasis on the future of tech in the City Beautiful.
The Orlando Tech Association spent the past five years building a growing community of collaboration in the tech industry and we’ll look back with Executive Director Orrett Davis.
And, from the Orlando tech hub to the Shark Tank: a local start-up took their STEM-teaching stuffed robot to the investment television show. How TROBO went from the white-board to the toy-box.
Finally, the Melrose Center at the Orange County Library’s Downtown location is making high-tech tools accessible to anyone with a library card. Intersection’s Brendan Byrne explores all the offerings including a 3D printer and state-of-the-art recording studio.