© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Is The Economy Growing, Slowing Or Both?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 19, 2016 at 6:56 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

New economic reports for the U.S. and Florida are out, and they seem contradictory and confusing. Retail sales were much weaker than expected and the consumer price index went down, but nearly 250,000 jobs were created nationally in the past year and the number of new unemployment claims dropped, too.

So, is the U.S. economy growing, or slowing? 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says it’s doing both. He explains how the data balance out nationally and locally, starting with a look at the “slow” side.

Hank's Highlights:


  • The big national news was a 0.3% drop in retail sales, which was far weaker than expected. In addition, there were three reports on inflation, including the consumer price index, which all showed declining core prices. But, the report on new claims for unemployment compensation was far stronger than expected with new claims dropping to their lowest levels for this business cycle.

  • Job growth was very strong at 248,200 jobs generated over the last 12 months and the unemployment rate dipping below 5%. And Orlando continued to lead all Florida metro areas with a job growth of 49,200.

  • The key to the outlook continues to revolve around the job market. The latest data on new claims for unemployment compensation point to further strong gains in employment ahead.

 

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details