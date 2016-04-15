Unemployment In Metro Orlando Dips To 8-Year Low

Unemployment in the Orlando metro area is at an eight-year low. New data show the jobless rate dropped from 5.1 percent last year to 4.3 percent today.

The area is leading the state in job creation, with more than 49,000 jobs in the past year.

“If you’re just graduating from college or a university, or if you want to move up in your career or if you want to change jobs, those jobs are available for everyone across our state and Orlando is seeing very strong, strong numbers there," says Cissy Proctor, executive director of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity.

Metro Orlando saw spikes in tourism jobs and high-wage positions for skilled workers. Construction is also up, she adds, which she says is a sign that the future of growth in the area is strong.

"You see new people moving in, new companies, and new businesses and jobs that support those companies and those residents, so Orlando is definitely on a roll," said Proctor.

Businesses have added more than one million jobs in Florida since 2010.

Florida overall had a 4.9 percent unemployment rate, down from 5.6 percent last year.