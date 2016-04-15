Spotlight: Orlando's "Functionally Literate" Celebrates Poetry Month

Functionally Literateis a quarterly reading series in Orlando that pairs well-known national authors with local writers to share their works with a live audience.

90.7’s Nicole Creston asked Functionally Literate’s Ryan Rivas about the April 23rd event, which is happening in tandem with National Poetry Month.

"I acknowledge that literary can be perceived as inaccessible and maybe even a pretentious thing or just a scary thing and if literary is that, then poetry is that times two. I kind of delight in the ability to present two poets to the community who kind of defy the perceptions of what you would think of as like a snooty, beret- wearing poet," said Rivas.

