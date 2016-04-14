Wayne Densch Center For The Homeless Getting A $5M Makeover

The Wayne Densch Center for the Homeless will get a $5 million renovation.

Orange County will spend $2 million dollars on the project, and will partner with Florida Hospital, Ability Housing and Wayne Densch charities.

Florida Hospital’s Wayne Griffin said the hospital treats many homeless patients.

“Without the social, financial, emotional and medical support provided in a safe and stable home, many of these people return to our hospitals," Griffin said. "Housing is health care.”

The renovation will make many two-bedroom apartments into one-bedroom, with a focus on more permanent housing. Linda Young has been staying at the Wayne Densch Center for the Homeless for the last six months. Young said she’s excited about the renovations coming to the Wayne Densch Center: new roof, new doors and windows, new flooring and new kitchens.

Young said she went through a lot of trials in her life and ended up homeless because she couldn’t get disability.

“They don’t have enough low-income housing in Florida," Young said. "I’ve looked for apartments, I can’t afford anything. So it’s really a challenge to be able to afford anything.”