UCF Professor Joins NASA's New Horizons Mission

University of Central Florida professor Dan Britt joins NASA’s New Horizons mission.

The New Horizons deep space probe launched in 2006 to study Pluto.

After reaching the dwarf planet last year, New Horizons is heading even farther into the solar system to the Kuiper Belt.

NASA wants Britt to study the geology of objects in the Kuiper Belt, like comets and asteroids.

Britt also received a grant to help NASA create synthetic asteroid material to help build new spacecraft.