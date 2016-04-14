© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County School Board Gives Beta Center Financial Boost

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 14, 2016 at 10:54 AM EDT
Photo from BETA Center's Facebook.
The Orange County School Board will give the BETA Center $150,000. This will to help the organization for teen mothers stay open through the rest of the school year. BETA was planning to close down due to a lack of funding.

School Board Chair Bill Sublette says helping BETA is important.

“If they had closed abruptly mid-year...this is never good for any student, much less a high school student," said Sublette. "Those girls would have had to have been farmed out to their home high schools in literally February or March, within a month or two of the end of the school year. We didn’t want to see that happen."

Another non-profit, UCP of Central Florida, has stepped up to merge BETA with its own services. The non-profits are still working out details of the merger.

