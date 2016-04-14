LYNX Makes Its Pick For New CEO

LYNX has picked its next CEO. The public transportation authority has been looking for a new leader since John Lewis left in September for Charlotte, North Carolina.

The LYNX board of directors voted unanimously to offer the job to Edward Johnson.

He is currently the chief administrative officer for Atlanta’s public transportation system. He oversees information technology, human resources and strategic planning.

Before Atlanta, Johnson spent 13 years at LYNX where he served for a while as interim CEO.

LYNX covers Orange, Osceola, Seminole and parts of Polk counties, offerings more than 100,000 rides a day.