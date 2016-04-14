© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
LYNX Makes Its Pick For New CEO

By Catherine Welch
Published April 14, 2016 at 12:32 PM EDT
One of the buses used on the Lymmo routes. Photo: Lynx
LYNX has picked its next CEO. The public transportation authority has been looking for a new leader since John Lewis left in September for Charlotte, North Carolina.

The LYNX board of directors voted unanimously to offer the job to Edward Johnson.

He is currently the chief administrative officer for Atlanta’s public transportation system. He oversees information technology, human resources and strategic planning.

Before Atlanta, Johnson spent 13 years at LYNX where he served for a while as interim CEO.

LYNX covers Orange, Osceola, Seminole and parts of Polk counties, offerings more than 100,000 rides a day.

