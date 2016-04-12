© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orlando Area Leaders Green Light Technology That Moves Traffic

By Catherine Welch
Published April 12, 2016 at 9:19 AM EDT
Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
I4 traffic. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Every city in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties are behind technology that regulates traffic lights to keep cars moving. Local approval means traffic around central Florida could speed up on major roads.

There are federal dollars to pay for software that monitors traffic in real time and adjusts stop lights to keep cars moving, said Congressman John Mica.

Getting those federal dollars is competitive, but Mica said having local cooperation and no shortage of congestion gives the Orlando area an edge.

“The most expensive way to improve transportation is building additional roads,” said Mica. “This takes the capacity we have and maximizes it so people can get around faster in existing corridors.”

Mica’s urging local politicians to sign off on having one agency, possibly the state, run the program. That part of the puzzle still needs to be worked out, said Mica.

Tags
Central Florida NewsJohn Micatraffic
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details