Orlando Area Leaders Green Light Technology That Moves Traffic

Every city in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties are behind technology that regulates traffic lights to keep cars moving. Local approval means traffic around central Florida could speed up on major roads.

There are federal dollars to pay for software that monitors traffic in real time and adjusts stop lights to keep cars moving, said Congressman John Mica.

Getting those federal dollars is competitive, but Mica said having local cooperation and no shortage of congestion gives the Orlando area an edge.

“The most expensive way to improve transportation is building additional roads,” said Mica. “This takes the capacity we have and maximizes it so people can get around faster in existing corridors.”

Mica’s urging local politicians to sign off on having one agency, possibly the state, run the program. That part of the puzzle still needs to be worked out, said Mica.