Imaging Center Reaccredited To Do Mammograms After Quality Issues Found

Boston Diagnostic Imaging - Orlando has been reaccredited to do mammograms.

The center, owned by Orlando Health and Medical Center Radiology Group, briefly lost its accreditation because of quality issues. More than 5,300 patients were asked to redo their mammograms back in September.

Orlando Health spokeswoman Kena Lewis said about 500 people responded to the letters, about 250 requested a review and fewer than 100 required any type of follow-up screenings or procedures.

“We’ve taken the time to make to make significant changes, including equipment upgrades, we have several new board-certified radiologists, we’ve enhanced training for technologists, and we have some quality assurance reviews and oversight in place," Lewis said.

The issues were just related to mammograms at the Boston Diagnostics on Orange Avenue in Orlando from May of 2013 to July of 2015. Check here for more.