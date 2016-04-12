© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Do Orange County Leaders Spend The Tourism Development Tax?

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 12, 2016 at 5:15 AM EDT
The Orange County Convention Center is funded in part by the Tourism Development Tax.
The Orange County Convention Center is funded in part by the Tourism Development Tax.

When tourists spend a night in Orlando, they pay a tax. It’s a six percent which goes to a fund that helps pay for things like convention centers, sports stadiums and arenas, auditoriums and museums and the marketing of Orlando.

It’s a lot of money.

And in the next seven years, Orange County is expecting a surplus of the tourism development tax -- but how will it be spent?

That power lies in the hands of the Board of County Commissions. And an amendment to the Orange County Charter could set the rules for how commissioners decided how to use this money.

It’s a complicated issue that has widespread implications.

Coming up on Intersection, how a measure makes it to the Orange County Charter and how voters have the final say.

And, if the measure makes it through, who is going to be lobbying the commissioners for the surplus tourism funds?

Tourism tax dollars, the Orange County charter, and you. How the 6% bed tax gets spent.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrange CountyIntersectionTourismcharter reviewtourism development tax
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details