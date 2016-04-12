How Do Orange County Leaders Spend The Tourism Development Tax?

When tourists spend a night in Orlando, they pay a tax. It’s a six percent which goes to a fund that helps pay for things like convention centers, sports stadiums and arenas, auditoriums and museums and the marketing of Orlando.

It’s a lot of money.

And in the next seven years, Orange County is expecting a surplus of the tourism development tax -- but how will it be spent?

That power lies in the hands of the Board of County Commissions. And an amendment to the Orange County Charter could set the rules for how commissioners decided how to use this money.

It’s a complicated issue that has widespread implications.

Coming up on Intersection, how a measure makes it to the Orange County Charter and how voters have the final say.

And, if the measure makes it through, who is going to be lobbying the commissioners for the surplus tourism funds?

