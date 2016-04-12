© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: The Economics Of A Fish Kill

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 12, 2016 at 5:54 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Residents along the Indian River Lagoon have been cleaning up after last month’s unprecedented fish kill. It may be one of the worst fish kills, but it’s not the first – five years ago, another brown algae bloom not only caused a massive fish kill, but it also destroyed more than half the lagoon’s vital sea grass beds.

As news broke of another fish kill in the Tampa area, 90.7's Nicole Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind to explain the economic implications of these events, and to talk about the lagoon itself...starting with what is making it so unhealthy.

Hank's Highlights:


  • The problem has been developing for years. Decades of pollution from septic tanks in particular are problematic – the five counties along the estuary have 600,000 septic-tank systems, many installed decades ago.

  • The economic impact depends in part on how fast the situation improves. The lagoon supports a huge tourism industry based on fishing and boating estimated to generate over $100 million per year, and there’s over $2 trillion in property value located along the lagoon.

  • Some improvement is expected from the natural forces as the sea grasses bloom in the spring, but this could be offset by the warmer weather. The Florida Legislature has allocated more than $72 million to Brevard County over the past three years to help clean up the lagoon.

Tags
fishkindeconomyindian river lagoonFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details