ERAU Cancels Daytona Beach Wings & Waves Air Show

There will be no Thunderbirds flying over Daytona Beach this fall. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University says the Wings and Waves Air Show has been canceled.

In a written statement, the university blames a lack of sponsorships and logistical concerns.

“Unfortunately, a lack of external sponsorships and ongoing logistical concerns prevent the university from hosting Wings and Waves this year,” said Bill Hampton, Senior VP for External Relations and Chief Marketing Officer. “However, we still encourage our alumni, friends, industry, and prospective students to visit Daytona Beach throughout the year to experience our exciting transformation on the campus and in the community.”

The Wings and Waves Air show was scheduled for October 8th & 9th.

The university says its 2014 air show drew some 100,000 people.