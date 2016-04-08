UCP Of Central Florida Steps Up To Save Beta Center

It appears the BETA Center serving teen moms in Orlando will stay open after all.

The center was scheduled to close this summer because it’s running out of money.

But UCP of Central Florida will be taking over the 44 year-old BETA Center. In a statement UCP said some details and legal issues still have to be worked out but that this agreement means some BETA services will continue under the auspices of UCP.

UCP is an organization providing education and therapy to children and teens with and without disabilities.

The two agencies have signed a memorandum of intent to ink the commitment.