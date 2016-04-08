© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Friday News Round Table

By Matthew Peddie
Published April 8, 2016 at 6:22 AM EDT
Cara Jennings (in green) yells at Gov. Scott at a Starbucks./Photo: YouTube
Eatonville’s mayor Anthony Grant has been suspended for now after he was arrested on voter fraud charges. It’s not the kind of attention a small town like Eatonville needs so what’s next for one of the nation’s oldest incorporated African-American towns?

Meanwhile the mayor of another Central Florida municipality is in a different kind of hot water. Debary mayor Clint Johnson wants to sail on a homemade raft from Cuba to Florida. But back home there’s questions over financial records and social media posts.

Governor Rick Scott tries to order coffee and gets an earful instead.

And there’s a solar amendment headed to voters on the November ballot. What does it actually mean for solar energy generation in the sunshine state?

