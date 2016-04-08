© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

County & City Leaders Debate Over How To Spend Tourist Tax Dollars

By WMFE Staff
Published April 8, 2016 at 12:45 PM EDT
Some of the Tourism Development Tax money could be spent on upgrading the Orange County Convention Center. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The Orange County Convention Center. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

How to spend Orlando’s tourist tax revenue? City and county leaders discussed plans to spend the tax money brought in by the area's visitors at a Tourist Development Council meeting today.

The extra revenue could help pay for projects like the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and more marketing.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said marketing the region is paying off.

“These dollars that we are talking about and how we spend them these dollars only come because of the effort we put into marketing," said Jacobs.

"Visit Orlando, I think, was very wise to take me on a couple of their trips just how ferociously competitive it is.”

Orange County voters will vote on a charter amendment this November about how to spend the tourist development tax revenue.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details