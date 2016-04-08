Applications Open For Free Ride To Space

Applications are now open for U.S. college experiments to hitch a free ride to space.

CubeSats are tiny, self-contained experiments about the size of a tissue box that are launched into space. They hitch rides on rockets that are already sending a larger payload to orbit.

United Launch Alliance is giving some experiments from colleges a free ride on the Atlas V rocket. The competition is open to any accredited university, but they’re encouraged to reach out to K-12 students to help with the CubeSat.

So far, ULA launched 55 CubeSats, with a 100-percent success rate.

Applications are due by June 1st. Winners will be announced this summer.