© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Applications Open For Free Ride To Space

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 8, 2016 at 4:33 AM EDT
Atlas V ready for launch. Photo: United Launch Alliance.
Atlas V ready for launch. Photo: United Launch Alliance.

Applications are now open for U.S. college experiments to hitch a free ride to space.

CubeSats are tiny, self-contained experiments about the size of a tissue box that are launched into space. They hitch rides on rockets that are already sending a larger payload to orbit.

United Launch Alliance is giving some experiments from colleges a free ride on the Atlas V rocket. The competition is open to any accredited university, but they’re encouraged to reach out to K-12 students to help with the CubeSat.

So far, ULA launched 55 CubeSats, with a 100-percent success rate.

Applications are due by June 1st. Winners will be announced this summer.

Tags
Central Florida Newsatlas vulaSpaceCubeSat
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details