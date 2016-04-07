© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Latino Voter Registration Drive Targets Central And South Florida

By Crystal Chavez
Published April 7, 2016 at 1:23 PM EDT
vote-image

A national group’s ramping up efforts to register Latino voters in the Sunshine State. National Council of La Raza launched its Latino Vote 2016 campaign in Miami Thursday.

NCLR Senior Strategist Jared Nordlund said they’re going to focus on south and central Florida.

“We will be at Latino events throughout the year, we’ll be at churches, schools, kind of your neighborhood convenience stores or grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, bakeries,” said Nordlund.

He said statewide there are roughly 800,000 eligible Latino voters who aren’t registered.

In 2012, the organization registered nearly 56,000 voters in central and south Florida.

Central Florida NewselectionsLatino voters
