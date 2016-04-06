Woman Yells At Gov. Scott In Florida Starbucks

Gov. Rick Scott got more than he bargained for when he ducked into a Gainesville Starbucks Tuesday.

An irate patron launched a diatribe about his refusal to expand Medicaid and the 41-second dressing down went viral. Scott insisted he created 1 million jobs, but the woman was undeterred.

“Shame on you Rick Scott! We depend on those services! Rich people like you don’t know what to do,” she yelled. “When poor people like us need health services, you cut them! Shame on you Rick Scott! You’re an embarrassment to our state!”

The cell-phone video ends with Scott and a small entourage leaving quietly without their order.