Intersection: Indian River Lagoon Fish Kill

Volunteers have hauled thousands of pounds of dead fish out of the Indian River Lagoon, the dumpsters are being removed and in some parts of the lagoon, the water is clear again.

But just because this die off is over, is the lagoon out of danger? Could there be another fishpocalypse soon? On the program today we take a deeper dive into the lagoon, asking why the algae that choked the water was worse this time, and what’s being done to nurse the lagoon slowly back to health.

Intersection ventures out to Titusville and Palm Shores to talk with Duane De Freese from the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program and Tony Sasso, director of Keep Brevard Beautiful about the science behind the big fish die off and how volunteers mobilized to deal with piles of stinking fish carcasses.

Brevard County Commissioner Trudie Infantini explains why she wanted the Governor to declare a state of emergency for the lagoon.

And we visit Brandon Burdine- who grew up beside the lagoon and can’t imagine a future without it.

[masterslider id="54"]