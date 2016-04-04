Florida's Latest Zika Cases Include Pregnant Woman

State health officials have reported three new cases of the Zika virus in Florida, one of them involving a pregnant woman.

Health officials won’t say where the pregnant woman lives. The other two confirmed cases are from Polk and Broward counties.

Of the 79 confirmed Zika cases in Florida so far, authorities say all are travel-related and five involve pregnant women.

Health officials recommend pregnant women who contract Zika undergo additional ultra-sound testing. The disease has been linked to birth defects such as microcephaly, in which babies are born with abnormally small heads often due to abnormal brain development.

A spokesman says interim Florida Surgeon General Celeste Philip led a 10-member delegation Friday to a Zika summit with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.