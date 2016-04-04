Florida Voters Can Use Concealed Weapons Permit As ID At Polls

Under a new law, a concealed weapons license is now an acceptable form of identification for Florida voters to present at the polls. San Antonio Republican Representative Danny Burgess, who sponsored the legislation, says there's already a variety of forms of ID that can be used for voter registration or as ID at the polls.

“For forms of registration: U.S. passports, debit or credit cards, military IDs, student IDs, retirement center IDs, neighborhood association IDs, public assistance IDs,” explained Burgess. “And for IDs at the polling place, because those are distinguishable in certain circumstances: your driver’s license, Florida Identification cards, U.S. passports, debit or credit cards, and some of the other ones I just listed.”

In addition to the concealed weapons permit, Burgess says, the new law also allows voters to use a Veteran Health ID card to prove identity at the polls.

The measure took effect Friday, immediately after Governor Rick Scott signed it into law.