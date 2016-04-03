© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Experiment First To Fly On Blue Origin

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 3, 2016 at 1:36 PM EDT
New Shepard launches from West Texas. Photo: Blue Origin
New Shepard launches from West Texas. Photo: Blue Origin

On board the Blue Origin rocket launched from West Texas on Saturday was an experiment created by University of Central Florida scientists studying how planets form.

The sub-orbital capsule experiences a few moments of weightlessness after launch. The UCF-born experiment shoots a ball at a container of dust to see how the particles react in a low-gravity environment.

The principle investigator, Josh Colwell, hopes the findings help understand how planets and planetary rings form.

The Blue Origin rocket, called New Shepard, launched and landed from West Texas. It is the third time this booster has flown. The company hopes rocket re-usability will decrease the cost of launches.

SpaceX succeeded in safely landing a booster last year.

Tags
Central Florida NewsUCFblue originSpaceexperiment
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details