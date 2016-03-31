Citizens Push To Make Urban Developments Tougher In East Orange

Hundreds of Orange County residents are expected at a county meeting today.They want Orange County’s charter to require unanimous votes to build urban developments in rural east Orange County. Emily Bonilla is with the group East of the Econ, which will be at the meeting.

"We have a lot of residents across Orange County who are upset with the development process and the lack of infrastructure and the lack of oversight on these projects," Bonilla said. "So these residents, they’re ready to get something on the ballot themselves if they have to.”

The charter review group is expected to recommend no changes to Orange County’s development process. John Lina with Save Orange County said he wants to the Orange County Charter Review Commission to require unanimous or super majority votes to build urban developments.

He said Sarasota County has passed a similar measure.

“The people of Florida, all throughout Florida, are getting sick and tired of every square inch of land being developed," Lina said. "We’re not the only citizen’s organization inside different counties being affected pushing toward this.”