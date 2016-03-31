© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alex Morgan, Other Players Accuse U.S. Soccer Federation of Wage Discrimination

By Brendan Byrne
Published March 31, 2016 at 12:09 PM EDT
Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan. Photo: YouTube
Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan. Photo: YouTube

Five women’s soccer players, including Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan, accused the U.S. Soccer Federation of wage discrimination.

In a filing with the Equal Employment Opportunity commission, the World-cup winning players allege they make four times less than their male counterparts on the US men’s national team.

The women’s team won the World Cup last year and participated in a victory tour across the country – including a stop at the Citrus Bowl.

Orlando Pride’s Alex Morgan plays for the US National team and joins Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Hope Solo in the filing.

While only five players from the women’s team are named in the filing, Sauerbrunn says the move has support from the entire women’s team.

"While we've not seen this complaint and can't comment on the specifics of it, we're disappointed about this action," said the U.S. Soccer Federation. "We've been a world leader in women's soccer and are proud of the commitment we've made to building the women's game in the United States over the past 30 years."

Tags
Central Florida Newssoccerpridealex morgan
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details