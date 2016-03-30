Volusia Students Are Required To Wear Uniforms Next School Year

In a 4-1 vote, the Volusia County School Board gave the final approval for mandatory school uniforms. This is for all grades starting next school year.

District 3 Board Member Linda Cuthbert was the only person to vote against uniforms. She said she would have preferred a pilot program first.

“I felt that it’s too controversial of an issue, a majority of the people are adamantly against it. I feel also that we do not have enough details situated,” said Cuthbert.

Cuthbert wonders about enforcement. The new policy calls for in-school suspension for a third time breaking dress code but doesn’t offer much guidance after that. The policy does say violations of the new uniform should not result in out-of-school suspension.

The rest of the board says uniforms will promote safety and a learning environment.

Uniforms will consist of a white-collared shirt with navy, black or tan bottoms. Schools will pick two additional colors for shirts. Small logos are OK as are blue jeans.

Students will have to wear closed toe-shoes. Unless they are in high school, then sandals are accepted.