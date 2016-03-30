Florida Officials: It Appears No More Fish Are Dying

State wildlife and environmental officials touring a massive fish kill in the Indian River Lagoon say it appears that no more fish are dying. They toured an area stretching from Cocoa Beach to Patrick Air Force Base.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is taking weekly water samples, and has found the highest concentration of brown tide at Riverdale Drive and the Saint John Boat ramp.

The state said draining earlier this year from Lake Okeechobee is in no way responsible for the brown algae bloom being blamed for the massive fish kill.

That kill has left miles of smelly, dead fish piled up along the Indian River Lagoon. Crews have removed some 65,000 pounds of fish in the past two weeks.

Brevard County is asking state lawmakers to require mandatory septic tank inspections when a house is sold, and more money to dredge muck partly responsible for the brown algae.