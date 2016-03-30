© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Officials: It Appears No More Fish Are Dying

By Catherine Welch
Published March 30, 2016 at 11:49 AM EDT
Dead fish floating in a canal in Cocoa Beach./Archive Photo: Amy Green
State wildlife and environmental officials touring a massive fish kill in the Indian River Lagoon say it appears that no more fish are dying. They toured an area stretching from Cocoa Beach to Patrick Air Force Base.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is taking weekly water samples, and has found the highest concentration of brown tide at Riverdale Drive and the Saint John Boat ramp.

The state said draining earlier this year from Lake Okeechobee is in no way responsible for the brown algae bloom being blamed for the massive fish kill.

That kill has left miles of smelly, dead fish piled up along the Indian River Lagoon. Crews have removed some 65,000 pounds of fish in the past two weeks.

Brevard County is asking state lawmakers to require mandatory septic tank inspections when a house is sold, and more money to dredge muck partly responsible for the brown algae.

Central Florida News indian river lagoon fish kill algae bloom
Catherine Welch
