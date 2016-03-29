Teens Arrested After Posing With Gun In Snapchat Video

Two teenagers have been arrested after they posted an online video posing with a gun at Cypress Creek High School in south Orlando.

The Orange County sheriff’s office says the snapchat video posted on Monday shows the two boys aged 15 and 17, holding a handgun in the school bathroom and pointing it at the camera.

Another picture shows the magazine and bullets.

The parent of another student alerted the sheriff’s office after seeing the video on their child’s phone.

The sheriff's office says the school resource officer worked through the night with school administrators to identify the two suspects.

They have been charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.