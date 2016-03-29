Intersection: Emerging Artists And The Sounds Of Central Florida

Laney Jones and the Spirits

Laney Jones grew up in Mount Dora on a property with kangaroos and goats. Some of those animals didn’t survive their encounters with other Florida wildlife, and Jones says she has a ‘soft spot in her heart’. You can hear some of that in her music.

Jones has a new album out and has caught the eye of Rolling Stone magazine. On today’s show Jones talks about music and she and her band mates, Matthew Tonner and Tre Hester play some of their favorite songs.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/playlists/210554975" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]

The Mercury Collective

The Mercury Collective is an artistic development network that aims to nurture Orlando’s emerging artists and musicians, and it’slaunching this Friday. Jamal Ward, who's the driving force behind the collective, says the network will help emerging talent find an audience, and negotiate the tricky path to making a career in the creative world. Ward, Chantel Rodriguez and Indigo Blak from the collective join the show to talk about Orlando’s artistic melting pot.

Uka-A-Ladies

We’ll hear from the Uke-a-ladies: Alison Sherberg, Jeni Valtinson and Tessa Galindo, who match three part harmony with the ukulele to find soulful depth in the tiny instrument and recently entered NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/playlists/210558638" params="auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" width="100%" height="450" iframe="true" /]