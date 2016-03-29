Fishkind Conversations: What's The Secret Ingredient In Florida's Juicy Job Market?

Florida’s jobs numbers for February have just been released, and they seem positive. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.9 percent, down a fraction from the month before and well below the numbers from this time last year. The job growth rate ticked up as well...by three percent, which is higher than the national rate of 1.9 percent.

90.7's Nicole Creston asked economic analyst Hank Fishkind what’s driving the strong job performance in Central Florida and across the state.

Hank's Highlights:

