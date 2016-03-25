Spotlight: "Sculptures In Wood" Event At UCF To Merge Music And Art

The University of Central Florida Art Gallery is hosting an event Tuesday evening called “Sculptures in Wood”…but it’s not what you might think. Strictly speaking, there are no “sculptures” involved, unless you count musical instruments.

“Sculptures in Wood” is a marimba recital in the art gallery. Thad Anderson is a UCF music professor and coordinator of the Percussion Studies program.

"Of course the marimba is a keyboard percussion instrument that is made of rosewood so we decided to call this marimba recital "Sculptures in Wood," wooden instrument in an art gallery. There's a well-known marimba quartet called "Sculpture in Wood" and so we sort of homage to the piece and then of course this beautiful rosewood instrument in this art gallery, so this will be a recital of standard and transcribed marimba works," said Anderson.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Creston more about the partnership between the art and music. Listen to their interview in the audio player above.