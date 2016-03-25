Intersection: Friday News Round Table

Flint Michigan’s water crisis sparked a reckoning for not just Michigan but other parts of the country too. Now a USA Today investigation finds there are parts of Central Florida where the water is contaminated by lead. Did the Flint water crisis make you rethink drinking from your tap?

The space coast has water problems too but it’s not the drinking water, it’s what’s flowing into the Indian River Lagoon. Fish are dying by the hundreds, and the smell is disturbing residents and alarming scientists. What’s the solution to the stink in the Indian River Lagoon?

Altamonte Springs teams up with Uber. The city will pick up part of the tab for passengers who ride around Altamonte Springs or who use Uber to connect to SunRail.

Is this public-private partnership the way to get more people on those trains? Would you ride the train if you knew you’d get a discount on an Uber ride to or from the station? Or should Altamonte Springs be spending the money somewhere else?

And President Obama’s Cuban detente coincides with a friendly baseball game with the Tampa Bay Rays.