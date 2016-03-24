© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Villages Fastest Growing Metro Area, Again

By Catherine Welch
Published March 24, 2016 at 11:21 AM EDT
the-villages

Once again, The Villages grew faster than any other metro area in the U.S. This is the third year in a row that the retirement community north of Orlando topped the U.S. Census Bureau list.

Retirees made up almost all the growth to the community, which now has almost 119,000 residents.

"The majority are folks that are reaching that age, and retiring, and moving to The Villages, and along with that comes everything from the medical community to all the services industry that support, you know, people, said Sumter County Commissioner Garry Breeden."

Orlando had some of the fastest growing gains with an extra 60,000 residents moving here from July 2014 to July 2015.

The new Census data show that South Florida now has more than 6 million residents, making it the nation’s eight biggest metro area.

Tags
Central Florida Newscensusthe villages
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details