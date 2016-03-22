The 4 Places In Central Florida With Lead In The Water

It’s not just Flint that’s got lead issues. It’s in all 50 states, and it’s in schools and day cares.

USA Today has published a series of stories looking at lead in the water across the country. They combed through federal data and cleaned it up to be more accurate. Check here for the full series.

Florida ranked ninth in the country for the number of water systems with excessive lead levels. Lead levels were at actionable levels 80 times from from 2012 to 2015. In Florida, tests ranged from 15.5 parts per billion to 340 parts per billion at the highest level.

And Central Florida wasn’t immune: See below for the four areas where lead has been found in high concentrations.

