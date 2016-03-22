© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Johns Journey Aimed At Raising Awareness Of The River's Threats

By Amy Green
Published March 22, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida

The St. Johns Riverkeeper heads out Tuesday on a 13-day tour of the river.

The goal is to raise awareness about threats facing the state's longest river.

The St. Johns River is a quirky one. It flows north starting south of Melbourne and empties into the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville. It also flows slower than most rivers.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says among the biggest threats is a loss of freshwater, beginning with the springs flowing into the St. Johns.

"More than 90 springs provide freshwater to the St. Johns River, and we've been overusing our aquifer, our water supply source, which has also had a negative impact on the St. Johns," said Rinaman.

The tour begins with a blessing and paddle in Blue Cypress Lake west of Vero Beach. The group of about ten will pass through central Florida this weekend, paddling the Wekiva River.

The nearly two-week tour will end at Fort George Island northeast of Jacksonville.

Tags
Central Florida Newsst. johns riverEnvironmentst. johns riverkeeper
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details