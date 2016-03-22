© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: SeaWorld, The Zoo & The Animal Shelter

By Matthew Peddie
Published March 22, 2016 at 5:37 AM EDT
Feeding a giraffe at the Central Florida Zoo. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Feeding a giraffe at the Central Florida Zoo. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

SeaWorld made a splash with its announcement that it will stop captive killer whale breeding and renew its focus on conservation.

Animal rights activists say the theme park is moving in the right direction, but still needs to do more for the animals in its care.

For a deeper dive on what the change means for SeaWorld, we’ll speak to 90.7’s environmental reporter Amy Green and Orlando Sentinel theme park reporter Dewayne Bevil. We’ll also get reaction from one of the producers of Blackfish, the documentary about the death of a SeaWorld trainer that triggered a backlash against the theme park. Tim Zimmerman says he was 'staggered' by the announcement.

Then, a trip to the Central Florida Zoo, where education director Stephanie Williams explains the changing role of zoos in helping save threatened species.

And while rhinos, giraffes and porcupines draw crowds at the zoo, you can’t take one home with you. We’ll talk to Diane Summers with Orange County Animal Services about how the award-winning shelter works to find new homes for dogs and cats.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionseaworldblackfishCentral Florida ZooOrange County Animal Services
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details