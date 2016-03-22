Intersection: SeaWorld, The Zoo & The Animal Shelter

SeaWorld made a splash with its announcement that it will stop captive killer whale breeding and renew its focus on conservation.

Animal rights activists say the theme park is moving in the right direction, but still needs to do more for the animals in its care.

For a deeper dive on what the change means for SeaWorld, we’ll speak to 90.7’s environmental reporter Amy Green and Orlando Sentinel theme park reporter Dewayne Bevil. We’ll also get reaction from one of the producers of Blackfish, the documentary about the death of a SeaWorld trainer that triggered a backlash against the theme park. Tim Zimmerman says he was 'staggered' by the announcement.

Then, a trip to the Central Florida Zoo, where education director Stephanie Williams explains the changing role of zoos in helping save threatened species.

And while rhinos, giraffes and porcupines draw crowds at the zoo, you can’t take one home with you. We’ll talk to Diane Summers with Orange County Animal Services about how the award-winning shelter works to find new homes for dogs and cats.